Plan ahead before launching watercraft

Get ready for Memorial Day weekend at Miami-Dade Parks

Miami-Dade Parks wants to remind and encourage boaters who make our beautiful blueways a part of their park experience, to fully inspect their vessels, ensuring that all equipment is in good, serviceable condition and that life jackets are on board, and register for free Miami-Dade Marina SMS Alerts here. This service keeps boaters up-to-date on issues like hazardous weather conditions and boat ramp closures and re-openings, via text alerts to their email or mobile phone.

Before heading out to launch and to avoid delays, contact the marinas for updates on important information, such as:

• Best time to launch in order to avoid delays

• Updates on traffic and parking conditions

• Availability and affordability of short-term wet slips for the holiday

weekend Miami-Dade Parks’ six full-service marinas offer exciting resort-like amenities, such as wet slips, dry storage, boat ramps, transient dockage, fuel, bait & tackle, boat rentals, diving and landing facilities. All to provide patrons with the best possible boating experience.

Remember, calling ahead and advance planning is best. For a complete list of Miami-Dade Marinas visit -www.miamidade.gov/parks/facilities-marinas.asp