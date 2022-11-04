Homestead residents will soon be able to enjoy some of the Biscayne-Everglades Greenway Trail. Phase one of the project is nearly complete and will soon open.
The bicycle and pedestrian trail is the first of its kind to connect two national parks.
Visitors will be able to enjoy the 42-mile paved loop that links the natural, cultural and historical resources of the area.
The trail will take riders through Downtown Homestead and connect them directly to Biscayne and Everglades National Parks. The Trail will offer a safe and scenic route to the parks without concern for vehicles.
The City of Homestead is also in the design process for major improvements at the Homestead Sports Complex. This project is part of the Homestead Parks Master Plan, which is a document that provides an inclusive framework for consistent planning, acquisitions, development and administration of the Parks and Recreation programs and facilities.
It identifies the recreational needs in the community and determines an overall vision for parks today and tomorrow. The vision will serve as a long-term plan to provide guidance for park development to Mayor and Council.
When everything is complete, residents will be able to enjoy a redeveloped site for more competitive athletic activities or personal fitness.
The project is now in Phase 1 for the design of the project and the cost is estimated at $7.5 million. The project will redevelop the site of the former baseball sports complex into a new regional recreational area with a wealth of amenities such as artificial turf lighted soccer fields. There will be baseball and softball fields, basketball, pickleball and volleyball courts, a competition running track, lakeside picnic pavilions, walking and jogging paths.
Funding is anticipated from American Rescue Plan Act funds, grant funds, parks impact fees, and proceeds from the sale of land.
“We are building this park based the wants and needs of the community,” said Camila Varcarcel, spokesperson for Homestead.
