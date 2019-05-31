Peskoe K-8 celebrates 25 years of service

On May 22nd, Irving and Beatrice Peskoe K-8 Center celebrated its momentous 25th Anniversary since being an established state school ‘O’ in 1993.
With the founding principal Sharon Hench, Peskoe was named for the former mayor of Homestead, Irving Peskoe and his wife Beatrice. Peskoe has been serving Homestead with excellence for 25 years.
Current administrators, Madelyn Sierra and Dr. Kamila Lillie-Johnson marked the day with an exciting program honoring daughters Anne and Riva Peskoe, the Teacher of the Year, Rookie Teacher of the Year, founding teachers who have served for 25 years, and five former students who are now teachers at the school.
Highlights of the program included a saxophone rendition of the star-spangled banner, songs performed and written by the Peskoe Song-Writing Club, and other selected grade levels.
The celebration concluded with a luncheon for staff and guests. Time capsules with collected treasures from 1993 were opened and everyone enjoyed a special 25th Anniversary PowerPoint presentation.
It was a joy to recap the memories of the school’s twenty-five years. It was truly a memorable day enjoyed by all faculty, staff, and students.
