Editors Note - Paul J. DiMare Sr. passed away on Dec. 30th at the age of 81. Mr. DiMare was a farming icon, not only here in South Dade where his business, DiMare Fresh is based, but throughout the country as the largest grower of tomatoes in the U.S. We honor him by republishing this SDNL story from June 2016 when Mr. DiMare was named “Florida’s Farmer of the Year.”
Imagine being recognized as the top farmer. Now imagine receiving that accolade in a state where there are nearly 50,000 farmers producing over $3.4 billion in produce. That state is Florida and that farmer is our very own Paul DiMare.
This story begins in Boston over 80 years ago. If you ventured to Haymarket Square, you would run into many ‘push cart’ vendors. Goods from fresh produce to clothing was available from wagons in the center of town. One cart in particular was operated by three brothers, Dominic, Joseph and Anthony DiMare. Their parents had emigrated from Sicily and the boys worked hard and the business grew.
Today, if you drive south on Krome Avenue toward Florida City, the first thing you notice are the tomato bins with the distinctive logo made up of the colors, green, red and yellow. In season, you see them on all area roads leading from our agricultural areas to the huge packing and processing facilities in Florida City. Those same three bold colors display the label name, “DiMare”.
According to their website, the DiMare’s formed close alliances with tomato growers in Florida, Texas and California to better serve the geographic needs of the emerging supermarket chains. At the same time, DiMare Brothers became the first produce company in New England to import tomatoes directly from Cuba. By doing this, they were able to provide a year-round supply for their customers. In 1945 the brothers planted fields of tomatoes and opened their first packing operation in Florida and the rest is, as they say, history. The DiMare Companies, which grow, pack and ship tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and squash.
From that little push cart in Boston, the DiMare Companies have operations in four states — Florida, South Carolina, Massachusetts and California. At the helm of the companies is Anthony’s son, Paul DiMare.
This past week, Paul J. DiMare received the prestigious honor for his business success and his contributions to his community. He has been named Florida’s Farmer of the Year. Officially titled the Swisher Sweets/Sunbelt Ag Expo Florida Farmer of the Year, the award recognizes him for his innovative practices as a tomato grower and packer, as a community leader and as a responsible employer.
“I attended Georgetown University but I didn’t graduate as I left school because it was boring. I’m a person who needs a lot of excitement. I had been working since I was twelve so I went back to work with my family. I love to work. We were in the tomato business and packaging business for the chain stores in New England. We got really really big. We would package nuts… roasted peanuts, cashews and every nut you can imagine. We were the leaders in packaging. The cellophane has different breathing capabilities for the fruits and vegetables and we had to deal with that. We were the first to package fruits and vegetables!”
“Uncle Joe stayed in Florida. Dad and Uncle Dick were in Boston but then Uncle Dick (Dominic) went to California and ran that operation. They were very good at business.” he explained.
In 1961, at the age of 50, Joe DiMare was murdered coming back from dinner on the 79th Street Causeway in Miami and the business was shut down.
At the tender age of 23, Paul DiMare came to Florida and started the Florida operation again. “I bought the packaging machine and the field boxes with an $18,000 (loan) from my dad and we built the whole thing up again to what it is. We were huge and I say that honestly. We had a huge volume. We’ve cut way back now as the hot houses in Mexico have absolutely
murdered us. The salmonella scare several years ago also killed us and it ended up to be jalapenos and not the tomatoes.” he added.
When asked about the future of farming in South Florida, DiMare stated, “We are not going to survive here unless we use mechanical harvesting. We are short about 35 percent labor. The only people who are going to do this are foreign workers and that has changed. We used to have families here and now it is mostly single men. They are not the same as when I first came here.”
“Right now you can’t sell the big tomatoes. The Burger Kings and McDonalds want the small tomatoes so you can’t sell them.” he stated. The bulk of the crop is large tomatoes.
When asked about land sales, DiMare proudly stated, “I have never sold a piece of land I own. I have a lot of land and never sold it. I have the land to farm on…we are farmers.”
Three of Dimare’s sons are involved in the business. “They are doing the farming now.”
Mr. DiMare and his wife, Swanee, live in Coral Gables and are well recognized for their charitable donations. The University of Miami, Fairchild Tropical Gardens, the Arsht Center, American Red Cross and Camillus House are a few. He has given over two million dollars to the University of Florida for the continued research and development of the tomato in order to better the industry. “Research is how we are going to survive.” he explained.
In Homestead, the Chapman Partnership has benefited from his donations. “I’ve probably given more money to The Buoniconti Fund to Cure
Paralysis. Marc played with my kids all the way through Pop Warner and I believe in the next 10 years we are going to cure paralysis. I’m a big
research guy. That’s where the money should go. Research is where it’s at.”
Mr. DiMare does not just donate money. He shares his knowledge and business sense with many different organizations and sits on more boards than one can imagine.
An articulate and very vocal speaker, DiMare has become the voice of the Florida tomato farmer. He uses his excellent communication skills and
extensive knowledge of the industry to educate elected officials and the general public about issues affecting Florida growers. An outspoken
advocate of fair trade, DiMare was instrumental in pushing the anti-dumping suit that led to the 1996 Tomato Suspension Agreement between the U.S. Department of Commerce and Mexican tomato growers.
He has testified before Congress on the North American Free Trade Agreement, the Trade Promotion Authority and trade in the Americas. “I’m totally against it.” he stated.
“Anything they are going to grow doesn’t bother me. They are a communist country and we shouldn’t be dealing with a communist country but saying that, I am very politically involved and all the politicians know my opinion. There is nobody louder than me against free trade because I’ve seen what it has done.”
Jorge Abreau of the Dade County Farm Bureau said, “To me, Mr. DiMare exemplifies an outstanding person in our community and industry. I had the opportunity to sit in an interview with him. When he speaks, he speaks from the heart. You feel his passion for his family, business and industry as well as the non-profit boards he presides on. Growing a business his family started in Boston selling vegetables with a push cart to where it is today shows dedication and vision.
DiMare explained with emotion, the importance of the award. “I am truly honored and humbled. This is the big one.
I don’t know who votes on this but the people who put you up for this have to be people who know you and your peers and they must have at least a good thought about me. I’m trying to do right as I am an industry minded person. I mean that.”
Two local farming giants in their own right, had this to say about DiMare:
Salvatore Finocchiaro stated, “He’s a good man. There are so many things I could say about him. He is a great man with a knowledge of farming and everything else in the world. A person who is always there for people in need. A good friend. Honestly, he knows everything. He deserves the award…he’s truly a good person.”
Kern Carpenter told the News Leader, “I have packed tomatoes for 27 years there. He is a very well liked, very smart business man and well deserving of any award. He is a top notch person and very giving to the community. He is always willing to help with anything in the ag industry, with different seed trials or whatever. It is a well-deserved honor.”
We agree. Congratulations Mr. DiMare.
