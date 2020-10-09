The ShowBiz Entertainment Complex opened their doors again, Friday October 2, 2020 with new releases such as “The Call”, “Bill and Ted Face the Music” and others as well as a Halloween favorite of “Hocus Pocus”.
Jeremy Devine, Vice President of Marketing and Content for Showbiz has been in the cinema business for many years, previously as a film distributor with Paramount and Vice President of Studio Relations with MovieTickets.com. He’s watched changes within the industry and the impact of closures due to COVID-19 has created challenges they have responded to at each stage. The staff worked diligently to prepare for the most recent opening. “Our Cinema Safe program is literally endorsed by epidemiologists,” he explained of their efforts.
A synopsis of this and full details of protocols are available at https://www.cinemasafe.org/#guidelines “Introducing CinemaSafe:
a program promoting protocols and guidelines developed and supported by leading epidemiologists to support a safe return to movie theaters.
A historic alliance of more than 390 companies representing over 3,000 locations and 33,000 screens nationwide have come together to commit to implementing expert-backed, industry-specific health and safety protocols. This program, commissioned by the National Association of Theatre Owners, puts the health and safety of our guests and employees at the center of movie theater operations across the country.”
Among the health and safety measures in compliance with all Miami-Dade County guidelines, the staff wear masks and gloves at all time and their temperature is taken before each shift. Movie theaters and the bowling lanes are restricted to 50% capacity with showtimes staggered so no two films stop or start at the same time. The ticket system is adjusted for it to block out any seats adjacent to other patrons who are not in a designated group. Extensive cleaning and wipe downs are done between shows and on touch points. For bowling, sanitation of balls and shoes are also increased. Hand sanitizers have been installed throughout.
The restricted capacity allows for social distancing in each section of the complex and patrons must be masked except once seated and while eating. Complex hours have been reduced for the initial opening weeks with the earliest show time at 4:00 p.m. More times will be added as soon as possible. Current movies and times can be found at https://www.showbizcinemas.com/movies/nowplaying/homestead/
You can also follow them on Facebook and Twitter.
They are located at Homestead Station 100 S. Krome Ave., Telephone: Movies: (786) 610-3307; Group Sales & Parties: (786) 634-1126. Tickets can be purchased on-line or at the box office.
As a reminder, the Miami-Dade County curfew of 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., is in effect until further notice.
