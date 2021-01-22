If a measure of goodness is how a community helps care for the most vulnerable, PATCHES PPE continues to be a daily example of such goodness. “Patches”, as it is commonly referred to is easier to say than, “Pediatric Alternative Treatment, Care, Housing & Evaluation Services”, Inc., and “Prescribed Pediatric Extended Care.”
The non-profit organization provides an incredible service for children from birth up to age twenty-one with fragile medical issues. No one likes to think of children with genetic disorders, syndromes, renal failure, HIV/AIDS, diabetes, or in constant need of IV infusion management and medication administration on a, yet these conditions and a long list of others are the difficult reality for many families.
As is explained on their website, “Our experience of serving children with medical needs have equipped us with the unique understanding that children are not just small adults. Children in non-acute care settings have a number of distinctive care needs, such as growth and developmental issues, often complicated by their medical fragility.
Additionally, acute attention and monitoring is essential to sustaining the often narrow margin of safety when considering patient size and weight relative to pulmonary management, medication, and other medical needs.” For twelve hours a day Monday through Friday, the state licensed healthcare facility is there to, “provides a safe, cost effective, stimulating environment that is staffed by licensed pediatric nurses, respiratory therapists, licensed rehab therapists (OTPTST) and certified teachers.”
As important as the specialized care is, their parent resource counseling is often an emotional lifeline for families faced with wondering where to turn for assistance. Their website also offers this assurance, “Welcome to PATCHES PPEC. Everyday we are making a difference in the lives of medically complex children and their families. We deeply believe that every child deserves to live free of pain and be as healthy as they can be to grow and play. Because of PATCHES, many babies and children are able to get out of the hospital sooner or leave the isolation of home care and spend the day in a safe, enriching environment where they can thrive physically, developmentally and socially. We have helped countless families manage their child’s health care needs so they can feel secure in returning to work or school.”
Anyone who has visited PATCHES comes away with a sense of the staff’s dedication. There are always additional needs though and in 2008 or 2009, a core of people determined to make a difference began with a fledgling spaghetti dinner to help raise funds for those extra expenses. It became an annual event and at times there were some galas as well, and even a 5-K run or two. Everyone who worked hard putting together various events could count satisfaction with the community’s response to offset the significant effort involved.
Although the facility is in Florida City, another group of women not far away became aware of PATCHES, and they too, were touched by what they saw in their first and subsequent visits. In wanting to also help raise awareness of PATCHES as an organization, they hosted a successful luncheon. “We had something good going and wanted to broaden our horizons,” Ann Lyons explained. She was among those who then established Heartbeats for Patches as a separate non-profit and followed the luncheon with a golf tournament. They were fortunate in timing as their second luncheon was scheduled for February 2020 and they were able to hold it prior to the pandemic shut-downs. In their adaptation to COVID restrictions they held an on-line “Popcorn Sale” rather than a large gathering.
A recent addition to PATCHES is a food pantry in light of adverse economic impacts resulting in increased “food insecurity” throughout the area. This is equally true for the families of children who come to PATCHES. In discussions about this need, the staff was able to find space to set up a pantry and Heartbeats for PATCHES is helping stock it as part of their contributions.
To learn more about PATCHES, go to https://patchesppec.org or call (305) 242-8122
To learn more about Heartbeats for PATCHES, go to https://heartbeatsforpatches.org/ You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram
