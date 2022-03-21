The Monroe County Board of County Commissioners declared Feb. 2 annually as Pascal's Day in Monroe County in honor of Pascal Weisberger, a local student who dedicated his time to community service projects to better his community.
Weisberger, then 14, died when he was tragically murdered in May 2020.
In his honor, local students devote themselves to community service projects on Pascal's birthday, Feb. 2. His father, Ari, and grandfather, Ron, accepted the proclamation. His classmates, Zach Woltanski, Jordan Lubis, and Adrian
Peterson, spoke at the meeting on how he inspired them to do good in the community.
"Pascal inspired kindness and community service in everyone he met," said Monroe County Commissioner Holly Merrill Raschein, who knew him personally. "He was a standout student and worked countless community service hours in everything from beach cleanups to helping with homeless pets at the Upper Keys Humane Society."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.