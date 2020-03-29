Monroe County, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and the municipalities have partnered to continue to operate the 24-hour southbound traffic checkpoints at mile marker 112.5 on the 18-Mile Stretch (U.S. 1), and on Card Sound Road (905) to reinforce Monroe County’s closure to visitors and non-residents. Due to heightened concerns of COVID-19, only residents, property owners, and those actively involved in work in the Florida Keys will be admitted, including fuel tankers, delivery and grocery trucks.
According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 788 cars were turned around in the first 48 hours, and an estimated 2,000 people. Before the checkpoint started on Friday morning, the Florida Department of Transportation traffic counters were about 47-49 percent of average traffic flow for this time of year. Since the checkpoint was enacted, the traffic counters are at 23-26 percent of the average traffic flow for this time of year.
Proof of residency can be demonstrated with a resident reentry sticker, or a hard copy of local identification, utility bill, deed, lease or tax bill. Those actively engaged in work in the Florida Keys, such as construction workers, will need to show a hard copy of a letter from their employer, employee identification, a paystub, or current construction contract in the Keys. First responders, healthcare workers and military actively engaged in work in the Keys will need physical ID as well.
Residents who wish to pick up a re-entry sticker can do so at any Florida Keys fire station nearest to their residence any day between 1 and 5 p.m. Residents will need to bring proof of Monroe County residency to include local identification, utility bill, deed, lease or tax bill and the registration of the car that will need a sticker. Please knock on the door and show the proof at the window and then move to the parking lot. The fire fighter will put on personal protective gear and walk the sticker to you, which may take a few minutes. Please do not come if you are feeling sick for the protection of our first responders.
Remember that delays are possible at checkpoints and officials advise not to call 911 with non-emergency questions about U.S. 1. Go to www.monroecountyem.com/covid-19 for more information about Monroe County’s response to COVID-19. Monroe County Emergency Management information hotline at 800-955-5504 is also operational all week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
