Councilwoman Jennifer Bailey brought the enjoyable “Art Walk” to Homestead last year for a fun-filled day. She and the Southwest Advisory Committee (SWAC) introduced the community to a series of art-focused events and were able to make contributions to selected middle schools as part of the day’s activities.
There is a new, exciting dimension for 2019 though as “Art in the Park” will be held Saturday, May 25th, 12:00-4:00 p.m. in Homestead’s Blakey Park. If the name sounds familiar, that’s because there will be two related, yet separate opportunities this year. “We want programs that give back to the community,” Bailey explained. “We will have Art Walk in late November, as a venue for artists to sell as well as be a South Dade kick-off to Art Basel. That will be a type of fundraiser to help us support next year’s Art in the Park.”
The May 25th Art in the Park is free with multiple “Art Activations” for the entire family to share in. “The goal is to create a free community day that focuses on family engagement, art education, and exposure to visual and performing arts programs while providing free human and community resources to better serve residents”.
What’s on the agenda? There will be giant STEM “Bubbles” as they build on the idea of making Science Technology, Engineering, and Math appealing to students of different ages. Rafael Consuegra will be among the well-known artists as other volunteer artists work with pixel glass and intergenerational triangles, face painting of course, and lively, hands-on fun. The always popular Marriachi Academy of the Mexican American Council (MAC) will be joined by the South Dade Marching Band, the Miami Arts Choir, and there will be line dancing for those who want to kick up their heels. A multi-media truck will have another set of activities and Homestead-Miami Speedway will have everyone thinking about cars.
Not to leave out other interests, Om-Stead Yoga will have demonstrations. Healthy eating is on the mind of many people, too and Redland Middle School is partnering with Homestead Hospital to provide tips and ideas for better nutrition. Understanding the importance of hydration will be another topic and free re-useable water bottles will be distributed. Free food makes for a complete day to go along with the fun. Something else of special interest is the Southwest Advisory Committee’s new motto, “SWAC’s Got Your Back”. They will also be launching a contest for a new committee logo.
Attendees can take time to learn about a wide range of community resources. Farm Share, Miami Children’s Health Plans, the Children Trust, the Early Learning Center, CHI Health Screening, and the CHI Dental Truck will all be in the park to explain their programs and/or provide services and items to families. Career Source Employment representatives will have information as well and Record Expungements Info can be beneficial for some.
“With the end of school coming up, parents will be able to learn about the many options available for the summer,” Bailey added.
Blakey Park is located at 600 SW 14th Ave, Homestead. For more information, to volunteer, or sponsor the event, email artwalkhoestead@gmil.com or contact Sharon E.A. Coleman, (305) 609-4898.
