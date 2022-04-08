As air travel continues to increase, speeding towards the inevitable summer spike, what better way to celebrate one of America’s favorite ways to travel than through the Orchestra Miami production ‘Airborne’ on April 9.
The 8pm event specifically honors the 95th anniversary of Pan Am World Airways, the leading and largest international airline between 1950 and 1970, which at its peak operated out of over 86 countries, across six continents.
Founded originally in Key West as Pan American Airways in 1927, headquartered in Miami, and known popularly as Pan Am, it has been memorialized in numerous books, magazines, and even on TV, as with the 2011-2012 ABC show ‘Pan Am’.
And while Pan-Am ceased operating in 1991, this Saturday night, Pan Am rises once more; this time on stage as part of Orchestra Miami’s ‘Discover Miami Through Music’ series.
In doing so, the orchestra will perform Kurt Weill’s ‘Lindberg’s Flight’ and March Blitzstein’s ‘Airborne Symphony’ as conducted by Elaine Rinaldi, featuring the Rosie Herrera Dance Theatre directed by Rosie Herrera, as well as Tropical Wave and the Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida under the direction of assistant conductor Anthony Cabrera.
With the aid of stage director Michael Yawney, alongside HistoryMiami Museum’s visuals, Gregory Schmidt as Lindbergh, and Philip Kalmanovitch as The Bombardier, the performance will also feature tenor David Margulis, and bass-baritone Neil Nelson.
These rarely performed 20th century masterworks will be presented in the only remaining U.S. Coast Guard airplane hangar – which now houses Coconut Grove’s Shake-A-Leg Miami: a non-profit organization helping disabled children, military veterans, and families through inclusive water sports programming.
As an added treat, members of World Wings International will also be there, donning their original Pan Am uniforms once again to help usher and greet all attendees to this sure to be one-of-a-kind evening.
For tickets and more information, visit Orchestra Miami’s website at www.orchestramiami.org/airborne.
For more information on Pan Am, visit The Pan Am Historical Foundation website at www.panam.org.
