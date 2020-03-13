Palmer Trinity School (PTS) congratulates its Spanish-language team, the Halcones, for bringing home the category 4A first place trophy in the Native Speakers division at the 2020 Florida State Spanish Conference (FSSC) in Orlando. The hard-working team of 16 PTS world language students competed against other schools from across the state.
FSSC gives high school Spanish students the opportunity to compete against their peers and test their proficiency in the fields of declamation, impromptu speech and dramatic presentations.
Accompanying the team were World Language instructors Julio Carassou, Carlos Garcés, and department chair Maria Trinidad Rodríguez-Rittenhouse.
“We are exceedingly proud of our team. After coming so close to winning the coveted Sobresaliente first place prize in past years, our strong team achieved their goal of qualifying for the 4A trophy,” stated Rodriguez-Rittenhouse.
