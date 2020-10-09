Coronavirus hit Feeding South Florida especially hard this year, with an estimated 1.4 million neighbors throughout Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties experiencing food insecurity. Since the start of the pandemic, the need for food assistance in these counties more than doubled.
The three companies donated 15,000 pounds of food – equating to 12,500 meals – to Feeding South Florida through a partnership with Feeding America.
Representatives from each of the organizations visited Feeding South Florida today to deliver the donation and tour the facility. As part of this partnership, Walmart, Bimbo Bakeries USA and Tyson Foods donated 5,000 pounds of bread and 10,000 pounds of protein that will be given to individuals and families over the coming weeks.
“The summer months are always a struggle for food banks, with children out of school and donations lighter because of vacations, said Paco Vélez, president and CEO of Feeding South Florida. “2020 has been extra difficult because of the coronavirus pandemic. We’re seeing more families – those who never thought they’d be in this situation – coming in for help. We cannot thank our corporate partners enough for this generous donation during these trying times.”
Through its partnerships and individual donations, Feeding America – the largest domestic hunger relief organization in the United States – provides food to millions of Americans through a network of 200 member food banks and 60,000 partner agencies.
Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, including leading brands such as Arnold, Artesano, Ball Park, Bimbo, Boboli, Brownberry, Entenmann's, Little Bites, Marinela, Mrs Bairds, Oroweat, Sara Lee, Stroehmann, and Thomas'. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.
Tyson Foods Inc. has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, and Ball ParkAbout Feeding South Florida Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the Unites States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, they provide meals to more than 46 million people each year.
Feeding South Florida is a member of the Feeding America network of food banks and the leading domestic hunger-relief organization serving Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties. Providing support for 25 percent of the state’s food insecure population, its mission is to end hunger in South Florida by providing immediate access to nutritious food, leading hunger and poverty advocacy efforts, and transforming lives through innovative programming and education. Feeding South Florida distributed over 119 million pounds (99 million meals) of food last year, to over one million individuals through direct-service programs and a local network of approximately 300 nonprofit partner agencies. Visit www.feedingsouthflorida.org or call 954.518.1818.
