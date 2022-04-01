The Hold the Line Coalition commissioned a poll of Miami-Dade County resident voters on whether the Urban Development Boundary (UDB) should be moved.
The Boundary was set in 1975 to provide a frontier between Miami’s neighborhoods and the sensitive wetlands of the Everglades. Building outside the Boundary is limited to one residential unit per five acres. Urban development is limited outside the Boundary until 2030.
Developers have proposed moving the boundary several times. Amendments to the Boundary are up to the Miami-Dade County Commission.
The poll conducted by Bendixen and Amandi is the first on the issue in over ten years, according to the Coalition.
The poll found 54 percent of voters oppose moving the UDB. Twenty-eight percent of respondents favored moving the line with eighteen percent listed as don’t know. The question was explored by separating respondents as to
political party, race, and income. Results showed a clear majority in favor of the current Boundary in every category.
The poll was taken of 1200 registered voters in Miami-Dade County
conducted both in English and in Spanish. The margin of error is stated at plus or minus 2.8 percent.
The poll also read statements in favor of moving the Boundary and opposed to moving it. Fifty-six percent of respondents found the pro-movement arguments convincing, compared to 74 percent who found the anti-movement arguments convincing.
After hearing both arguments, people opposed to moving the Boundary line increased by six percentage points.
Respondents who thought the Boundary should be moved increased by one
percentage point.
The poll also asked if a pro-movement vote by a County Commissioner would be sufficient alone to vote against them. Fifty-one percent of all respondents agreed.
Founded in 2004, Hold the Line Coalition’s mission is to stop urban sprawl in Miami-Dade County. It is currently fighting a proposal to move the UDB to the northeast of the Homestead Air Reserve Base permitting future development of 800 acres along Biscayne Bay.
