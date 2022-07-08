During the month of July, Operation Pit Stop will provide free spay and neuter services, vaccines, and microchipping for five hundred bully breed dogs.
Services will be provided at the Miami-Dade County Animal Services Department clinic in Doral, at the Animal Services Cutler Bay facility, as well as through weekend events via the Mobile Animal Clinic (MAC).
Over five hundred owned bully breed dogs will receive services to help prevent unwanted litters and improve pet health. The MAC spay and neuter weekend events will take place in areas within the community to expand services beyond the Doral and Cutler Bay clinics.
“Animal Services is proud to join this effort and provide this free spay/neuter service to the community based on the overwhelming number of large bully breed dogs surrendered at the shelter,” said Bronwyn Stanford, Director of
Animal Services, “These services will also alleviate the high number of
female dogs that come into the shelter that have birthed multiple litters.”
Recent data from PetPoint indicates that bully breed dogs experience longer shelter stays, higher euthanasia rates, and housing discrimination, keeping adopters from adopting or forcing owners to surrender their pets and barriers to transport due to high populations across the country.
Miami-Dade County residents can register their pets and learn more by visiting www.operationpitstop.com or calling 311. In addition to the free health services, bully breed pet owners will get the opportunity to enter to win cash and other prizes, including weekly cash prizes, gift cards or one of several high definition 70” televisions.
Every year, Miami-Dade County Animal Services Department (Animal Services) provides care and refuge for 28,000 to 30,000 lost and abandoned dogs and cats. Every day, Animal Services staff works diligently to find life-long homes for these abandoned animals by facilitating onsite adoptions, hosting offsite adoptions at events and locations throughout the community, and working collaboratively with rescue organizations, volunteers and adoption partners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.