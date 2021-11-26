Tens of millions of families will gather for Thanksgiving, and this will be a very special one for Janet Cheng, Christopher Rodriguez, two-year-old Korra and one-year old Melania.
The North Miami couple, who initially fostered, then adopted Korra, completed the process for fostering Melania just this past week. “We have a lot to be thankful for,” Cheng said of the upcoming holiday.
They met each other in the third grade and have been married for six years. They felt they were in a position to foster children, and were open to the idea of adoption. “We’re a bi-racial couple and we love to instill that sense of diversity,” she added.
A friend of hers at work was a foster parent and provided the introduction into the foster care system. In addition to state and county child protection agencies, there are many non-profit organizations dedicated to different aspects of trying to strengthen families whose situations can lead to children being placed into foster care.
More than a century ago, Children’s Home Society of Florida (CHS) was founded in 1902 to do what they could to make better futures for families and especially vulnerable children.
“Our Mission: Building bridges to success for children. A world where children realize their full potential. We believe in the potential of every child and family. We believe children and families are stronger than the odds stacked against them – and, together, we can create opportunities that bring brighter futures. Life can be hard, and no child, no family should face the tough times alone.
CHS delivers the right services at the right time to help children and families through the most difficult times of their lives. We work to help keep more kids safe at home with their families, giving parents confidence and opportunities to build upon their strengths, empowering them to raise their children in healthy, nurturing homes.” (https://chsfl.org)
Sadly, despite programs and interventions, too many children still suffer neglect or abuse at home and there may be no other relative or guardian to turn to.
Foster care is generally the first stop. CHS has decades of experience in recruiting and supporting foster parents. It is not something that everyone is suited for and CHS helps potential parents through the steps of, “Attend an orientation session; Complete specialized training; Complete a thorough home study (we’ll ask lots of questions!); Complete a home health inspection by the Department of Health; Complete background, employment and reference checks in order as they say to: Get ready to change lives – including your own.”
The initial process for the Cheng-Rodriguez family took approximately six months and in the case with Korra, they knew early on adoption might be an option. That may be different with Melania as Cheng explained. “The plan for foster children is to always try for reunification of the family.”
Things will no doubt be lively for a while in the house and Cheng gives balanced advice. “Foster care is not easy, but we do encourage anyone that if they can, to do so. We’re young and love to travel and will take the girls with us.”
She knows some couples have issues getting through the procedures and said working as a team with the case managers is important even when case managers change during the process.
The bond that grows between foster parents and children in their care did lead to adoption for sixty children this year. Another eighty, however, have hopes they, too might join a family on a permanent basis.
The same checks cited above include at least 21-30 hours of specialized training as the step into adoption is a lifetime commitment.
The brochure posted to the CHS website provides this insight: “Who’s waiting?
Children in foster care who can never safely return to their birth families long for the stability and love of a forever family.
Most children available for adoption are older than 7. Many have brothers and sisters. Some have special behavioral and/or emotional needs that require steadfast commitment and extra care. All of these children need love, stability and a family.”
Support services for pre and post-adoption are among the reasons CHS has been successful in placing almost 50,000 children into homes since they were first established.
For information about The CHS Miami-Dade office go to https://chsfl.org/locations/miami-dade; Main Office is 33 S.W. 2nd Avenue Suite 1201, Miami, FL 33130, (305) 755-6500. The Area Office is 1505 NW 8th Avenue, Miami, FL 33136; (305) 755-6500, and the Family Visitation Center is 1471 NW 8th Avenue, Miami, FL 33177; (305) 755-6500.
