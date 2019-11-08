Candidates are continuing to line up to run for open state House seats in Southeast Florida.
Key Largo Republican Jose Felix Peixoto opened a campaign account Monday to run next year in House District 120, which is made up of Monroe County and part of Miami-Dade County. Peixoto became the fourth Republican seeking to succeed term-limited Rep. Holly Raschein, R-Key Largo.
Democrat Jean-Pierre Bado became the first candidate to open a campaign to run in 2020 in Miami-Dade County’s House District 114. That seat is opening because Rep. Javier Fernandez, D-South Miami, is running for a Senate seat.
Also in Miami-Dade, Democrat Maureen Porras has opened an account to run in House District 105, which is made up of parts of Miami-Dade, Broward and Collier counties. Porras is the fifth candidate seeking to replace Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez, a Doral Republican running for the Senate next year.
