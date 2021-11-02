Three students from Keys Gate Charter School, left to right, Rafael Dedamel, Sebastian Stanley and Caleb Bravo, read aloud while getting their haircuts at Miami Clippers Family Barbershop as part of the South Dade launch of ‘The Children’s Trust Books for Free’ initiative. Launched in conjunction with the Kiwanis Club of Homestead-South Dade and the Miami Book Fair, the South Dade program offers kids the opportunity to receive a 10 percent discount on their haircuts if they read aloud. In addition, the children get to keep the books.