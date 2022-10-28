Work is continuing on the new development of the project involving the former Southland Mall.
Electra America and BH Group recently announced they have purchased the former Sears building on the Mall’s site. They are adding it to the joint
venture’s Mall assembly that will be extensively rebuilt for about $1 billion.
The joint venture has acquired the 130,000 square foot large store building for about $34 million from Seritage Growth Properties. This is a New York – based Sears spinoff that is divesting itself of all real estate properties in South Florida and other areas of the United States.
Seritage had owned the 15-acre retail site at Southland Mall at 20505 South Dixie Highway in Cutler Bay since 2015 when it acquired the entire Sears and Kmart real estate holdings.
Recently, Electra, based in North Palm Beach, its Tampa-based affiliate American Landmark and Miami-based BH Group disclosed plans to transform the indoor shopping mall into Southplace City Center.
This mixed use project will include 4,395 apartments, a 150 room hotel, 60,000 square feet of medical office space, 150,000 square feet of retail outparcels and a community amphitheater. The redevelopment will include
cosmetic improvements, new retailers and a specialty grocer to existing 809,000 square foot mall.
Electra which is led by American Land mark CEO Joe Lubeck, and BH Group bought the 80-acre Southland Mall site for $100.3 million in April. The shopping center and the Sears property are in an Opportunity Zone, a federal zoned area where investors can receive tax breaks if they use their capital gains to invest in a project in an underserved area.
“BH Group and Electra America are pleased to continue to work with the Town of Cutler Bay and its residents to breathe new life into a property that has been underutilized for decades. The acquisition of the Sears parcel represented the final piece of the puzzle allowing us to secure all 95 acres at the site for redevelopment,” according to a statement issued by BH Group and Electra.
