An oil company has at least temporarily withdrawn applications for permits that could have been a step toward drilling for oil and gas in Southwest Florida’s Big Cypress National Preserve.
In a letter Tuesday to the state Department of Environmental Protection, representatives of Burnett Oil Co. pointed to an ongoing review by the National Park Service.
The letter from Peninsula Engineering said recent decisions by the park service would lead to a longer review period and potential design changes. It said Burnett “requests that its applications previously submitted to the Department (of Environmental Protection) be withdrawn until the project is further along in the design process to adequately assess the department’s permitting criteria.”
The department said in a news release that the permit applications involved well pads for the project, not for actual drilling.
It also said it recommended in December that the permit application be withdrawn until the project’s design was further along.
It said that “the applicant failed to provide the information needed to evaluate alternatives for the proposed projects, measures for avoidance and minimization of impacts, and wildlife, water quality and wetland resource protections.”
