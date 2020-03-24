Concerned about limiting exposure to coronavirus, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is coordinating implementation of southbound traffic stops at mile marker 112.5 on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway, and on State Road 905 (Card Sound Road), to restrict access to the Florida Keys and to reinforce the island chain’s closure to visitors and non-residents.
The stations are to begin operations by no later than early Friday. Only residents, property owners, and those actively involved in work in the Florida Keys will be admitted, including fuel tankers, delivery and grocery trucks.
Proof of residency can be demonstrated with a resident reentry sticker, local identification, utility bill, deed, lease or tax bill. Those actively engaged in work in the Florida Keys, such as construction workers, will need to show a letter from their employer, employee identification, a paystub, or current construction contract in the Keys. First responders, healthcare workers and military actively engaged in work in the Keys will need proper IDs.
Long delays are possible at checkpoints and officials advise not to call 911 with non-emergency questions about U.S. 1.
Go to www.monroecountyem/covid-19 for more information about Monroe County’s response to COVID-19, INCLUDING ALL UPDATES REGARDING U.S. 1. Residents can call the Monroe County Emergency Management information hotline at 800-955-5504.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.