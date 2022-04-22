FWC Officers Piekenbrock, Alvarez, and Boley, were on routine water patrol in Boot Key Harbor when the officers observed a twin engine 32-foot Glasstream Marine vessel in the area with two men on board.
Officers also observed fishing poles in the upright position in the stern rod holders. The officers decided to conduct a vessel stop and upon inspection, officers discovered approximately 210 gallons of fuel in fourteen separate 15-gallon containers located in the berthing area. The berthing area had no means of ventilation and had a strong odor of fuel emitting from it. Other items located onboard the vessel included: Two console GPS units, a handheld GPS, satellite phone, fuel transfer pump, and a large quantity of water and electrolyte beverages. FWC officers notified Customs and Boarder Protection (CBP), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and United States Coast Guard (USCG).
The vessel and belongings were turned over to Homeland Security. Both vessel occupants reside from Hialeah. The two men were placed under arrest by FWC for transportation of fuel in a compartment without proper ventilation and cited for littering. The incident is being investigated by HSI and more possible charges are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.