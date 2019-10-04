Vice Mayor Jon Burgess took time at the Special Presentations on September 25th to recognize Officer Wayne Rogers, who gave a special gift to 50 underprivileged children in the community. At the beginning of the school year, Officer Rogers made it possible for the youth to receive haircuts.
Officer Rogers began with the Homestead Police Department in February 2017 as a reserve police officer. In January 2018, he became a full-time police officer.
Vice Mayor Burgess said, “Officer Rogers went to the trouble of finding these children and getting them time at a local barber shop. Our police officers are out working hard every day, but they’re also looking out for the community, including members of our community that might not have the same opportunities that other people have in life.”
He shared how Officer Rogers partnered with Enrique “Tito” Rivera at Work of Art Barbering, adding, “They took two days and made sure they did 50 haircuts for the youth that needed them.” Officer Rogers also contributed $1250 to fund the kids’ haircuts.
Accepting the honor, Officer Rogers said being recognized “was not what it was about” for him. He explained that one day while driving in his patrol car, he had felt called to do this for the youth.
He acknowledged Tito, who had “sacrificed his chair” for two days, including on a Sunday, “when most barbers don’t work.” He added, “The other cool thing is the word got out and I started getting cash donations from other officers in the department. It wasn’t just me — it was a department effort.”
Vice Mayor Burgess concluded, “To show that kind of community help and spirit to the kids is what’s needed in this world.”
