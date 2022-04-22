With Easter weekend behind us and summer just around the corner, parents are now preparing for the long months ahead, with activities like summer camp to keep their little ones occupied.
In much the same way, Homestead nonprofit Three Virtues Organization, Inc is gearing up also; and with a recent award from Key Largo’s Ocean Reef Community Foundation (ORCF), they’re starting in a great way.
Three Virtues was recently granted $6,500 from ORCF to use for enrichment
activities within their summer camp – a blessing the organization’s director, Deacon Alpha Fleurimond of Homestead’s Sacred Heart Church, says he will put to grateful use.
“We are humbled by Ocean Reef Community Foundation's generosity as they allow us to complete our mission of serving low-income families in the Homestead/Florida City area,” said Fleurimond.
Three Virtues was honored alongside other nonprofit organizations throughout Homestead, Florida City, and Upper Keys who additionally received grants from ORCF.
Last year, ORCF also provided necessary funds to Three Virtues so they could purchase a freezer and box truck for their food pantry.
This year’s summer camp will be held from June 13 to July 29, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, located on 145 NE 10th Street in Homestead, for all children up to 8 years old.
For more information, visit Three Virtues Summer Camp website at https://threevirtuesorganization.org/summer-camp/.
For more information on ORCF and the other charities awarded,
visit https://oceanreefcommunityfoundation.org/grant-recipients/.
