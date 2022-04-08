36,788
That’s the number of meals Homestead Soup Kitchen (HSK) served last year. And, this amazing feat was accomplished with only a handful of volunteers and the community’s generous support.
In a world that can be cruel and harsh, especially for its most vulnerable denizens, HSK offers hope in the form of a delicious, hot lunch.
Incorporated in January of 1984, Homestead Soup Kitchen’s mission is to “serve those members of our community in need of a hot meal, regardless of circumstances.”
Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from noon until 1 p.m., HSK volunteers provide lunch—no questions asked--to all those who come to the little orange building. This is no easy feat, and yet, HSK gets the job done each and every serving day—even on holidays.
What’s perhaps most remarkable about HSK is that it is completely volunteer run—no one is paid for their service. Even though they serve just three days a week, some volunteers choose to put in upwards of 25-40 hours a week to ensure a delicious meal is ready and waiting for those that need it.
HSK has been fortunate through the years to have dedicated people give of their time. Martha Royan started Homestead Soup Kitchen, and Jean Mitchell took over the helm after Martha. Both the Woman’s Club of Homestead and the Junior Woman’s Club played an integral role in getting the kitchen up and running. A few years later, Bill Losner and Joe Mitchell were instrumental in establishing HSK in its current location.
But, the individual most people think of when they hear “Homestead Soup Kitchen” is the late Juanita Smith, often thought of as the matriarch of HSK as she was its longest serving director. Without Mrs. Smith’s tenacity and dedication, the kitchen may not be here today.
But we would be remiss to forget the efforts of Irene Middlebrook, who volunteered for over 20 years and stayed on to help when Jerry Cummings became the director following Mrs. Smith’s retirement. Mrs. Middlebrook didn’t retire her volunteer position until March of 2020 when the COVID pandemic reared its ugly head.
These individuals and so many more have kept HSK’s doors open through both good times and bad.
Our most recent “bad” time--the COVID pandemic—has truly tested the grit of HSK volunteers, but they have risen to the challenge. In 2019 (the year prior to the COVID outbreak), Homestead Soup Kitchen served 15,017 meals. Once COVID became a reality in 2020, major changes had to be made to keep the kitchen open and people safe. Only a small, core group of volunteers were allowed inside the building, and serving procedures changed from in-house dining to walk-up and drive-up service.
That year 23,351 meals were served, and a whopping 36,788 meals were served in 2021.
When other businesses and organizations had to close their doors, HSK stayed open—never missing a Monday, Wednesday, Friday serving day. None of this would have been possible without our current dedicated and hard-working volunteers, and all those in the community (individuals, churches, civic organizations, businesses) who have shown their support in other ways, such as monetary and food donations.
If you are interested in helping out HSK, donations are always welcome. The easiest way to donate is to visit the website at homesteadsoupkitchen.com and contribute via the PayPal link.
If you’d like a more active support role, please contact the kitchen at 305-245-7448 and speak with the volunteer coordinator.
And don’t worry if cooking isn’t your forte, assisting with grant procurement, office administrative duties, and social media is also needed.
