Notes of Hope

What began in the Palmetto Bay at Old Cutler Presbyterian Church, almost 10 years ago, has blossomed into a second location in Florida City called Branches.
With multiple choirs, this program seeks to inspire and enrich the lives of children and youth through choral music education while entertaining the
community.
With the threat of the coronavirus, physical gatherings for practice and
concerts have been eliminated, so a group of young ladies called
The Voice of Miami, recorded a virtual choir video that brings a ray of sunshine in these “troubled” times.
The inspirational song selected was “A Bridge Over Troubled Water. See 15 girls singing “together” on line, filmed in 15 locations.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OMnxZ7h9Kao)
Also, to their credit was a performance at last year’s Super Bowl.
With over 100 children are involved in performing, Founder & Director Jamie Perez Sutta stated, “Our music does not end. We are planning to have a virtual choir concert in light of all that is going on. Although our rehearsals will have to be very different on a virtual platform, we are adapting and learning to keep the music going during these uncertain times.”
For more information about how to get involved in our programs, email info@childrensvoicechorus.org or call 786-216-7003.
Or check out their website at: www.thechildrensvoice.org
