The only thing worse than going for jury duty, is trying to find parking for jury duty in Downtown Miami.
Last week, I had the displeasure of not only having to do so, but doing it under Tuesday’s morning downpour.
When it rains, it pours indeed…
With parking lots blocks away from any of the courthouses there, on ill-marked one-way roads, and street construction cutting off in some situations half of the driveable area, one would think this would be bad enough to spur some improvements and much needed changes.
And yet it gets worse.
One of the parking lots I found, complete with massive dips in it –
so, with the rain, fresh concrete ponds – had two unusable parking pay stations on opposite sides of it; let’s call them Tweedle-Dee and Tweedle-Dumb.
Their names will make even more sense in a minute.
When I splashed forth to pay at Tweedle-Dee, lo and behold: no card slot; just an empty hole and grinning wires laughing at me in the torrent.
Now, Tweedle-Dumb on the other end of the lot earned his name because as I soggied over to it, I found a card slot, and accompanying note saying it wasn’t printing receipts.
Those wires from the other pay station are absolutely heckling me now…
Why would I put a card into a pay station, if I can’t get a receipt/card showing I paid for my spot in the lot?
See, dumb isn’t it?
And sure I could have just used their handy dandy app, but I don’t have it, as I don’t normally go to places that don’t have adequate parking, aka Downtown Miami.
Anyhow, after going to one courthouse where I was greeted at the door with more gaping puddle-ponds before entering the building, and navigating
a newly constructed parking garage with missing/misleading driving signs, I was finally given the proper directions to the correct courthouse.
Upon explaining my delay to the clerk once inside, I was greeted with an understanding nod, conversation, and a new parking map showing me where the two free juror parking lots actually were.
Both of them, again, blocks away.
As I left, I vowed to never return; at least until called upon again for my civic duty.
Now as my civic duty, I feel I should make a request to the city, if my aforementioned tale of parking peril there has failed to shift gears around the driving disaster that is part of navigating it.
Build. Better. Parking.
Downtown Miami is always under some kind of construction, whether it’s in the city or on any of the roadways in or stretching into it, so why not do something that benefits everyone?
I imagine the revenue gained from them would be an incredible influx for Miami, and the parking nightmares pedestrians face there would be easily remedied in doing so.
Even Miami International Airport tweeted out a parking advisory, on March 17, due to an expected increase in traffic for that upcoming weekend.
Before that even happened however, the next day it tweeted out that all of its parking garages were full.
Yup, all of them.
And while I understand that Spring Break brings in plane-fulls of people to soak up some of our sun and fun, I’m having a harder time trying to figure out why proper parking has still not been planned accordingly.
Sure everyone loves a glittering high rise or gleaming attraction, but people love being able to park and enjoy them and the surroundings also.
So while Miami continues to make every accommodation for visitors, please consider a little something for those that are here year-round.
No, that’s not right, not a little something, a big something: lots of parking, bigger spots.
I mean, it’s only in the name right?
Parking. Lots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.