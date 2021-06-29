The North American Aerospace Defense Command’s Continental U.S. Region (CONR) and the Eastern Air Defense Sector will conduct air defense exercise Fertile Hawk Tuesday, June 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. EDT in south Florida, in the area east of Miami and south of Lake Okeechobee.
The exercise includes Air Force F-15 fighter aircraft and two Civil Air Patrol Cessna-182 aircraft. Some portions of the exercise may involve flights at approximately 3,000 feet and may be visible from the ground.
NORAD routinely conducts exercises with a variety of scenarios, including airspace restriction violations, hijackings and responses to unknown aircraft. NORAD carefully plans and closely controls all exercises.
CONR, is the continental United States (CONUS) geographical component of the bi-national command, NORAD.
“We appreciate the public’s continued support as we train and exercise to ensure the safety of our skies,” said Lt. Gen. Kirk Pierce, CONR Commander. “The US Air Force is ready to deter and defeat air threats to our citizens and critical infrastructure.”
Fertile Hawk is a recurring exercise in support of Operation NOBLE EAGLE, which places emphasis on the warning and control of airspace over Canada and the United States. The defense of North America is NORAD's top priority and NORAD remains on alert and prepared to respond to security threats 24/7. For more than 60 years, NORAD has identified and intercepted potential air threats to North America through the execution of the command’s aerospace warning and aerospace control missions. NORAD also keeps watch over Canadian and U.S. internal waterways and maritime approaches under its maritime warning mission.
