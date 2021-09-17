Homestead City Council accepted the proposed millage rate for ad valorem taxes for fiscal 2021-2022 that would not raise taxes for City property owners.
The millage rate of 6.2055 mills per thousand dollars of property value is the same as last year. The additional debt service rate at 0.4150 is slightly smaller than last year’s rate of 0.4485.
At those rates, ad valorem property taxes potentially add $19,653,931 to Homestead’s General Fund budgeted revenue of $55.3 million.
Council’s final budget hearing to adopt those rates and the program expenditures in the budget is planned for Wednesday September 29. Council held budget workshops on July 13, August 3, and August 26.
During workshops, Council asked City staff to address issues of public safety, Code Enforcement, and City cleanliness without an increase in the millage rate. Staff said the proposed budget used state municipal revenue sharing plus $160,000 in budget cuts to accomplish those goals.
A general increase in local property values generated $1,280,806 in additional property tax monies. Paired with Florida municipal revenue sharing of $583,138, the communications service tax, the half-cent sales tax, the new Le Jardin lease, and other funding sources, the City had a total of $3,081,398 in new revenue.
The proposed 2021-2022 budget provides for three new police officers through the General Fund and one new officer funded by the CRA. It includes two new Code Enforcement officers with vehicles, one new Park enforcement person with vehicle, additional staff for Development Services, and funds one additional inmate crew for City clean-up.
The 2021-2022 budget total for Homestead is $203 million. That consists of the General Fund, all enterprise funds (City utilities), impact fees, the CRA, transportation revenues, the Miami Speedway payment, confiscated property, the Capital Improvement Plan, debt services, and internal service funds. Staff lists this as a 5.1% increase from 2021’s budget.
Pleased that services could increase but not taxes, Council was united in its praise for staff which was reciprocated by the City Manager. The millage proposal and this first budget draft were adopted unanimously.
Council considered three additional items in this Special Call meeting. Tentatively adopted was a mechanism to pass through County charges on water and sewer rates to customers. An increase would require notice and adoption by Council resolution.
In 2019, Council tied sewer and water rates to the consumer price index (CPI). No increase for 2020 resulted in a necessary 6.38% increase for 2021. Council approved a 3.44 rate increase for 2022 based on the CPI. Staff estimated the average cost increase to a property owner at approximately $25 for the year. Councilmember Erica Avila voted no on the measure.
Finally, Council adopted a 1% increase in pass thru costs to customers for County water and sewer rates this year.
Council held its regular monthly COW meeting following the budget workshop. Of interest was renewal of the City’s five year contract for the trolley service to the National Parks as well as adoption of parts of the City’s insurance package.
A Children’s Trust grant of $643,089 requiring an $81,771 match to fund the partnership network for families exposed to violence was accepted by Council.
Referrals to the network are generated by Homestead Police, Family Services, support agencies, and the school system. Local partners sharing the grant are En Familia, Dade Legal Services, MUJER, Kristi House for sexual abuse, VIDA law for immigration services, and SOS that also provides program oversight. Last year the program served 365 families.
Councilmember Larry Roth praised Sandy Nonni of Start Off Smart (SOS) within the Homestead Police Department for her hard work in generating significant grants for the City that supplement City services.
Staff sought Council’s direction on new City signage to generate visitor interest. Termed the ‘downtown family of signs’, a presentation shared views of new street banners, location signs, storefront signs, directional signage and a substantial monument sign welcoming people to downtown Homestead.
Council was interested in costs but liked the colors and fresh design of various sign examples. The City Manager promised to continue working on the concept. Councilmember Sean Fletcher suggested a workshop on signage as he thought it would generate significant community discussion.
