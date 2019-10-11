Discomfort with the idea of sex trafficking is understandable. Reluctance to address the topic is something those who profit from despicable modern-day slavery use to their advantage. The very real need to raise public awareness is the basis for the previous September 20, 2019 article and this follow-up with additional information.
Police Detective Jennifer Roa spent part of her high school years as an intern with the Hialeah Police Department and realized she wanted a career in law enforcement. The fifteen-year veteran of the Homestead Police Department has served in multiple roles; dispatcher, patrol, and detective. As such, she has experienced many things in various aspects of police work.
The crimes of human and sex trafficking are still relatively new in comparison to what most police training covers. In fact, the Miami-Dade County Human Trafficking Unit was not established until 2012. While human trafficking often includes smuggling, there is a distinct difference. The Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000 defines the “severe forms of human trafficking” as: The recruitment, harboring, transportation, provision, or obtaining of a person for: sex trafficking in which a commercial sex act is induced by force, fraud, or coercion, or in which the person induced to perform such act has not attained 18 years of age; or labor or services, through the use of force, fraud, or coercion for the purpose of subjection to involuntary servitude, peonage, debt bondage, or slavery.” To clarify, “For Minors under the age of 18, no force, fraud, or coercion is required”.
In further clarification of sex trafficking, prostitution is illegal, yet other elements of sex trade like performing in strip clubs are not. However, the line is crossed when force, fraud, or coercion, or minor status come to light.
Detective Roa, like others, recognizes that even though specific
allegations of sex trafficking may not be made as a primary call, response to initial situations may reveal deeper, darker dimensions. In one case, what was to be investigated as a possible burglary led to issues of drugs and potential sex trafficking of a minor. Roa explained sex trafficking charges can also mean multiple agencies may become involved as there are often complexities such as illegal immigration status or kidnapping. “If a case is beyond our resources,
we refer it to County and they may contact state and/or federal authorities.”
With the most recent statistics showing a thirty percent reduction in crime in Homestead, the Police Department treats all complaints seriously. “If someone feels a complaint has not been addressed in a way they think it should, they can always ask to speak to a supervisor,” Roa said. “Complaints can also
be made anonymously.” She additionally emphasized the phrase of, “See something, say something.” A situation that looks suspicious may have a reasonable explanation. Or, victims may be trapped by fear and only intervention by an observant, concerned party can uncover a crime.
From the perspective of what local organizations are doing, Danielle Zimmerman, longtime member of the Homestead chapter of Soroptimists, International explains their recognition began around 2010. “Soroptimist International of the Americas (SIA) supported Human Trafficking Awareness on the National Level and encouraged local clubs like ourselves to get involved and raise awareness in our communities. As we learned more about it,
we realized that this was in our community, on our streets, in front of our businesses. What we thought was prostitution on Krome Avenue was actually Human Trafficking. There are only so many things we can physically do to help stop Human Trafficking, so we decided we would raise awareness. In 2016, we held our ‘Stolen Girls, Stolen Dreams’ seminar at the Community Center.
We had an amazing turn-out with guest speakers Connie Rose from Selah Freedom [a former victim] and Special Agent Victor Williams from ICE [Immigration, Customs Enforcement]. We have done ‘Pound the Pavements’ in our town. We put information all around town in local businesses about Human and Sex Trafficking with numbers to call if someone needed help.”
They also established a formal committee, Domestic Violence and Human and Sex Trafficking, currently chaired by Shannon Taylor. They are in fact engaged in a Domestic Violence Project for October to provide designated care items to Lotus House of Miami. This is one of the area’s safe shelters dedicated to providing a refuge for victims. For details of what is needed and drop-off locations, see http://sihomestead.com
Sex and human trafficking continue as a multi-billion-dollar business, in part because it is difficult for everyday people to grasp the enormity. Extensive, although unsettling, additional information is available at http://www.miamisao.com/services/human-trafficking.
“See something, say something”, whether through the Police Department or hotlines such as the Miami-based 305-350-5567, is a major step. As a reminder, anyone interested in the outreach program through the 611Network previously highlighted in the September 20, 2019 article, can go to https://611network.org or call (214) 425-0494.
