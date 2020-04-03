Stephen Shelley, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Farm Share, Inc., is familiar with the extra needs required during times of emergency.
In the aftermath of Hurricanes Irma and Michael the organization, “distributed more than two million pounds of life sustaining food, water and supplies to the hardest hit communities within the first thirteen days after the storms made landfall.”
In the impact of business closures and lay-offs caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic, they distributed more than 3 million pounds in basically the same number of days, with the unsettling recognition that no one knows when “normal” will resume.
“The demand at each distribution is greater than I’ve ever seen,” Shelley said in speaking of their increased events throughout the state. “Last week, we had a line of cars eight miles long at one event. We knew we couldn’t provide for everyone.” Turning hundreds away is not something they are accustomed to.
“We have the usual agencies that pick up from us, the usual people who are always in need,” he explained. That “usual number” of individuals and families has exploded with the inclusion of people seeking an alternative to empty grocery shelves and those who have been forced out of work or had employment reduced due to mandated business closures/restrictions. In the local communities, the goal is now to have at least one event weekly in South, Central and North Dade.
Modifying Farm Share procedures to meet health and safety concerns by wearing masks, gloves, and having only drive-through pick-up have been manageable procedural changes. However, ensuring volunteers and staff have those important safety items means those costs are in addition to fuel/other transportation costs and food for the increased number of distribution events they are holding.
Farmers who contribute food heavily to them are experiencing different problems. Those who sell to grocery stores have little left over to provide while farmers who sell directly to cruise lines and restaurants are confronting the reality it is not cost effective to pick crops. What they currently have available is likely to soon be depleted.
Shelley, who is often on the road or in Tallahassee for meetings, is running operations out of the main Homestead office, constantly looking for solutions to the demand. He speaks with their other facilities on a daily basis. Creativity such as partnering with the driver service LYFT to assist individuals who have no car for a drive-through pick-up has been one success.
“Cash donations are what we need the most,” is his response to the question. There are two primary reasons for this. First, as explained above, are the increased costs of adding events. Second, if individuals or groups drop off supplies, those must be sorted and packaged; tasks that can create bottlenecks within the on-going operations.
Donations can be made directly through the website, http://farmshare.org or checks sent to Farm Share, Inc. 14125 SW 320th Street, Homestead, FL 33033 Email:
Information@Farmshare.org Donations can also be made via text at Text EAT to 41-444.
Even though funds for the Emergency Food Assistance Program (EFAP) are part of the Relief Package recently passed by Congress, the considerable sum cited is for the whole country. Shelley is working with Tallahassee to see how Florida’s share will be divided among organizations such as Farm Share.
Although there has never been a shortage of worthy causes to contribute to, the need to feed families is more stark than at almost any point in the past.
Shelley echoes a major concern. “We don’t know when the end is going to occur; is it weeks or months? The economic impact will be felt even after lockdown is over. That could take six months or longer to recover.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.