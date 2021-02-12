During a press conference with Commissioner Eileen Higgins, business owners including United Property Management, and tenants and landlords’ rights groups including Miami Homes for All and Haitian Neighborhood Association, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has proposed a program to distribute $60 million in new federal relief dollars to struggling landlords and tenants – beginning with residential landlords who have writs filed with the Miami-Dade Police by providing back rent owed up to March 2020, with a maximum rent of $3,000 per month.
“We are still months away from widespread community immunity and we must continue to protect lives and livelihoods during this public health and economic crisis,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “We need to provide financial relief to landlords and tenants who have suffered financial hardship, and this program will do that.”
“As the pandemic grew stronger and the slowdown in our economy grew deeper, I immediately knew that we had to help struggling families with their rent when they lost jobs or work hours, and that’s why along with Mayor Levine Cava, I sponsored the original Emergency Rental Assistance Program,” said Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins.
The Mayor also announced that beginning on March 5, the county will resume service of writs for commercial evictions only. At the same time, Miami-Dade Police is actively investigating criminal squatters cases, which are not covered under the evictions moratorium. If you need to report a squatter, you can call (305) 4-POLICE or the MDPD Economic Crimes Bureau (305) 994-1000.
Additional resources are available to support small businesses impacted by the pandemic. Visit miamidade.gov/coronavirus and bizhelp.miami, a one-stop resource center started by Beacon Council, for more information.
