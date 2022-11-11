Cutler Bay city leaders joined the Publix leadership team and staff to participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open their new location.
The new store is approximately 55,000 square feet and is located at 20951 Old Cutler Road, Cutler Bay, FL 33189.
The shopping center has additional retail spaces and is located adjacent to the 16-acre parcel that will be transformed into Cutler Bay’s Legacy Park, Community Center and Town Hall.
Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW) will soon begin construction on the intersection improvements project on Cutler Road at SW 184 Street and SW 152 Street. This project will see the installation of a roundabout at each of these intersections, roadway reconstruction, new sidewalks, new curb and gutters, drainage installation, street lighting, and signalization removal. Construction is scheduled to begin this month and is expected to be completed by September 2023.
All efforts are being made to minimize the impact from the construction activities to area residents, schools, businesses, and motorists.
Recently the American Public Works Association South Florida Branch held their annual awards ceremony to recognize projects, successful individuals and organizations in the community.
Two of the awards were presented to: Stantec Consulting Services for "Branch Consultant of the Year," for Cutler Ridge’s Section 3 project, and EnviroWaste Services Group for "Branch Contractor of the Year" for the same project.
Located in one of the oldest residential neighborhoods in Cutler Bay, the Cutler Ridge Section 3 project aimed to reduce flooding in the area and restrict the discharge of hazardous pollutants to area canals to improve water quality and quantity treatment.
The project was completed this year and through efforts by the Town Council and staff was made possible through a $200,000 State Appropriation Grant (FDEP), along with $1,352,022 from the Town’s People’s Transportation Fund and $250,000 from the Stormwater Utility Fund.
