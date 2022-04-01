Albert Milo, President of Related Urban Development Group, gave Homestead City Council an overview of the most recent development plans for the sixteen acre old City Hall site on Tuesday, March 29.
Five developers originally offered proposals for the site, narrowed to two companies that made presentations to Council on November 17, 2021.
The Housing Trust Group subsequently withdrew its bid in favor of Related Urban’s proposal.
On December 15, Council voted unanimously to have staff enter negotiations with Related for development of the property. Related’s video presentation included renderings for “Gallery at Citi Place Homestead” as a unique village full of art.
Plans showed phases of development, the first beginning with 324 residential units and nine live/work units in taller buildings. Phase two would include buildings for commercial space and 120 residential units. Phase three plans 211 residential units plus a 37,000 square foot grocery store.
Of the 655 ultimate residential units, 62 would be affordable rate units built in phase one. The rest of the units would be sold at market rate. Council was told in December an affordable/market rate mix was necessary to capture tax exempt bonds for project financing. Related emphasized that each phase of the construction would be individually financed.
The community would have park space of an acre woven through the buildings. The community would have 9300 square feet of restaurant space, 950 parking spaces, and a small hotel on the western boundary built late in the process.
Councilmember Julio Guzman was told the sidewalks would be wide enough to include outdoor dining.
Milo said the plan used artworks throughout the community that would be uniquely curated by the company’s own art department. In addition, he said the plan included space for a permanent home for the Homestead Center for the Arts.
Milo also said this was the first transit oriented development (TOD) as envisioned by the County. County plans call for density of up to 250 units per acre along the urban transit corridors.
Related’s project has a density of about 40 units per acre, at the lower end of the County’s plans but more than the 26 units per acre originally proposed.
In order to achieve that density and provide room for amenities such as the park, proposed residential buildings were designed at up to eight stories tall, Milo said.
Related’s plans include using local firms for 75 percent of its construction contracts. Asked by Councilmembers, Milo said that was limited to the County but an additional set-aside for local Homestead firms could be discussed.
Both Councilmembers Erica Avila and Patricia Fairclough-Staggers objected to the “Citi Place” name that Related has used elsewhere. They strongly suggested “City Place Homestead” terming it a branding issue. Milo deferred to Council opinion on the issue.
Councilmember Fairclough-Staggers asked staff about the circulator trolley proposed for local transit between the new community and downtown. Staff said that was already incorporated in the planning.
Councilmember Sean Fletcher asked about the timing of construction. Milo said zoning and land use approvals could take “six, seven, eight months” with construction taking a further eighteen months once it began.
The Councilmember also asked if there were sufficient parking spaces. Related’s spokesman said that TOD developments were premised on lesser use of cars and most future planning modules showed a lesser reliance on cars.
“We also plan a traffic study so the plans could be subject to modification,” Milo said.
The financial advantages to Homestead were considered advantageous – settlement of the existing debt on the property freeing up over $600,000 annually, and participation in future lease payments for the property.
Related’s presentation stated that with local hiring, the “Gallery” project would generate $1.4 billion in benefits for the community over the life of the project.
Councilmember Roth thought the renderings looked kind of institutional without much architectural detail, and questioned the internal traffic flow between buildings. “And I don’t like that the lake is gone,” he said, although he understood it was necessary for sufficient space.
The Councilmember also noted for Council that a density of 40 units per acre was setting a precedent for future development of the transit corridor within the City.
A consultant hired by the City had not yet completed an analysis of the numbers and financing but staff thought an April deadline would be met.
Mayor Steve Losner said the project merited a special call meeting for a full Council vote on the development after a briefing on the financing. He proposed scheduling the meeting as an add-on to the COW meeting on April 12, provided everyone was ready.
