Numerous organizations reach out with food distributions for families and individuals who face the constant struggle of food insecurity.
In Miami-Dade County more than 400,000 people routinely risk going without the kind of meals most take for granted. In other cases, the type of meals that can be obtained may significantly lack in nutrition.
Sharon E.A. Coleman and Natalie Rowe, long involved with community support, recently co-founded SPROUT where their programs and plans go beyond important weekly food distributions. They were joined by Tanisha Serrano, Food Distributions Manager, Leahna McCartney,
Program Coordinator, and Vanessa Gordon, Grants Manager, to create a strong team.
While external funding was sought, they didn’t wait for the ideal. Instead, they initially used their own funds and purchased food from local grocery stores and local vendors for distribution.
They did later receive a grant from the Miami Foundation and are now a partnering agency with Feeding South Florida that provides food free of charge. Their website, www.sproutingup.org, contains more detail and videos of their efforts in action.
Weekly food distributions are scheduled through June 2024, and each site can serve the first 150 families in line. Monday is Haitian Evangelical Baptist Church, 344 W Mowry Dr, Homestead; 12-2 p.m.; Wednesday is Chief Curtis Ivy PAL Gymnasium, 600 SW 14th Ave, Homestead, 4-6 p.m.; Thursday is Homestead Housing Authority - South Dade, 31220 SW 134th Ave, 3-5 p.m.;
Friday is Homestead Housing Authority – Redland, 39355 S. Dixie Hwy, 5-7 p.m.; and Saturday is SBC Community Development Corporation, 11111 Pinkston Dr, Miami, 8-10 a.m.
Community gardening has taken hold in many areas and SPROUT raises it to another level with aeroponic gardening. “The second phase of SPROUT has a long-term focus on community gardening. SPROUT Gardens focus on organic and aeroponic gardening as alternatives to traditional gardening methods. They provide simple installation and effortless ability to grow food through a lightweight system compared to using soil and bring unlikely sets of neighbors together to cultivate the garden.”
They did receive a grant from the Carrie Meek Foundation in 2021 to start the first garden in Florida City with campers from the FCF STEM Camp and the AWA Florida City Summer Camp last summer.
Not long after, they partnered with Homestead’s Mexican American Council (MAC) to facilitate a Parent Academy to teach them about aeroponic gardening. Aside from the immediate impact of learning techniques and having nutritious crops to harvest, there are career options associated with the technology and practices.
Leahna McCartney, the in-house garden expert, facilitates year-round learning programs for the summer. Plans are to expand those in the coming months to include after school care programs as well as the Parent Academy. SPROUT is in the process of establishing a partnership to also soon launch a full, intergenerational community garden in Homestead. The goal is to expand to three additional gardens next year.
Food Education and Career Development is a later phase that will help sustain and expand positive achievements within the communities.
The areas where individuals and groups can currently be of the greatest help is volunteer to assist with food distributions. If interested, visit https://www.sproutingup.org/food-distribution.
They are also looking for land to launch community gardens.
If businesses or organizations in South Dade have indoor or outdoor space and are interested in hosting an aeroponic community garden, email info@sproutingup.org or call (786) 310-2898.
