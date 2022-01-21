A dream and a passion don’t always become reality, yet at other times, it is an individual or small group that truly does make a difference.
This was the case almost ninety years ago in Redland. Mary Calkins Heinlein came from a family of pioneer homesteaders in Redland which got its name from the reddish color of its soil. Redland became the first lasting settlement of South Dade County as its sub-tropical climate created a unique agricultural environment able to produce a wide variety of exotic fruit.
In 1935, at Mrs. Heinlein’s urging, county commissioners and pioneer Parks Director A.D. Barnes began a series of transactions to purchase an 18-acre parcel of land site on the southeast corner of Coconut Palm Drive and Redland Road in the Redland. County Commissioner Preston B. Bird was instrumental in securing funds and the land was acquired in 1943. With the backing of Parks Director Barnes, Mary Heinlein could finally begin realizing the creation of a garden collection of semi-tropical fruits.
The County’s Park Department contracted William Lyman Philips, landscape architect and designer of the world-famous Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, to develop landscape plans for the newly purchased land. The plans for what was to become the garden park were completed in 1944 and construction began that same year. Parks Director Barnes recognized Mary Heinlein as the driving force that inspired the creation of the park, and appointed her the first Superintendent.” (https://redlandfruitandspice.com/)
Today’s thirty-seven acres of Miami-Dade County’s Fruit and Spice Park fulfills the original concept and Park Manager Vanessa Trujillo, PhD, is working to re-energize programs following COVID-19 closures and restrictions. Appropriate health and safety precautions are still in place as monthly workshops and other events are scheduled through the year. Trujillo, who stepped into the Manager’s position in July 2021, is enthusiastic about the coming months. “The mission of the Fruit & Spice Park is to expand and enrich people's understanding of their reliance on the plant kingdom in the past, the present, and the future.
The Fruit & Spice Park’s vision is to become the preeminent collection of ethno botanically significant tropical plants from around the world, instilling an appreciation for the value of the plant kingdom, and sustaining it for future generations."
Trujillo grew up in a Navy family and completed her Bachelor's degree from the University of Florida with a specialty in Integrative Biology. Florida International University was for a Master's and Doctor of Philosophy in Biology with a specialty in Conservation Biology.
As much as she enjoys research, she added an extra dimension to her experience in working at Disney’s Animal Kingdom where customer engagement and satisfaction were priorities. She comes to the park after four years conducting and supervising research at Deering Estate.
“There’s always something new blooming,” she said in a quick cart tour of the park where the herb and vegetable garden was recently replanted with donations from the Little River Cooperative.
The park is unique in the United States in different ways with more than 500 varieties of exotic fruits, herbs, spices and nuts from around the world; 180 varieties of mangos; 70 varieties of bamboo; 40 varieties of bananas; 15 varieties of jackfruit trees and numerous other exotic edibles. Visitors are also allowed to sample fallen fruit and collecting seeds as well as taking cuttings can be arranged. Among plants generally less known are items such as bixa for seeds crushed for a colorful paste that was previously used as lip color. It’s more familiar now in products like orange-colored cheese snacks. Perfume lovers might know ylang ylang is used in fragrances and moringa has nutritional and health benefits.
Research is another important component. Currently, a team from University of Florida, Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Extension (UF/IFAS) is working in various stages of a project. “Ginger, galangal (Thai ginger), turmeric, and Camellia sinensis tea are popularly considered as ‘superfoods’ with edible qualities, human health benefits, and ornamental value. Because these products are produced overseas in tropical and subtropical environments, they are promising potential new crops for Florida producers and homeowners.”
In fact, one of the researchers, Jeff Wasielewski, will be giving some of the adult workshops which take place the last Sunday of every month. The topic for January 30th is “Backyard Beekeeping”, and February 27th is, “Why won't my tree fruit?” Classes are usually in the afternoon and last for one to one-and-a-half hours. K-12 classes of a Nutrition Program and “Bees and Trees” are available for scheduling.
Stargazing is back, too, with the winter session, Wednesday, February 16th; 6:00-8:30 p.m. Popular festivals are on the schedule with “Blues and BBQ”, Saturday, April 2d as the next one.
The park is open 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with guided tours at 11:00 a.m.; 1:30 and 3:00 p.m. School and other special tours can be arranged. Admission is $10.00 per adult, $3.00 per child 6-11, and children under 6 are free. Interested volunteers are welcome to contact Louise King at louking@miamidade.gov or (305) 242-7934, and openings for employment will be announced soon.
The park is located at 24801 SW 187th Avenue, Homestead, FL 33031; (305) 247-5727; https://redlandfruitandspice.com/ Instagram and Facebook @fruitandspicepark or Twitter @fruitnspice
