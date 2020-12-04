With fifteen years at the helm of Miami-Dade College, Homestead Campus, and forty-two years in the field of higher education, Dr. Jeanne Jacobs retired as President, November 30, 2020. Although a round of ceremonies honoring her service and accomplishments was not practical in this time of COVID-19 restrictions, she steps aside with heartfelt appreciation for all she has done.
In October 2020, Dr. Rolando Montoya, Interim President, Miami Dade College, announced the upcoming change. “Dear Colleagues, I have some important news I would like to share. Please join me in thanking Dr. Jeanne Jacobs, Homestead Campus President, on her retirement from the
College on November 30. She has served MDC and our Homestead Campus for the last 15 years with the highest degrees of excellence and integrity. We are sad to see Dr. Jacobs go yet are happy to wish her the very best in the next chapter of her life. She will always be a part of the MDC family.
As a natural part of this transition, I am very pleased to announce that Dr. Oscar Loynaz, Vice Provost for Workforce Programs and Professional Learning, will succeed Dr. Jacobs as Homestead Campus President beginning December 1.
A medical doctor by training, Dr. Loynaz has served MDC with excellence in several ascending capacities and will most capably assume this important role in support of the Homestead Campus.”
Although formally trained in medicine, Dr. Loynaz decided to focus in administrative and educational aspects. He has managed operations and finances in various public and private organizations including institutions of higher education, hospitals, primary care centers, and community-based organizations, as well as local, state, and federal agencies. During his thirty-five-year career, he’s supported residents of South Florida through his work improving mental health services, HIV/AIDS prevention efforts, community planning and service delivery. He was at Florida International University (FIU) for eighteen years, eleven of which he was also teaching. He held three different positions at Student Health Services, to include serving as the Director.
He joined Miami-Dade College in 2018 and when he was selected to be the Vice Provost for Academic Schools, he oversaw the direction of the College’s professional education programs.
In this capacity, he served as the bridge between the College and industry, ensuring tudents are prepared to enter the workforce.
He was responsible for the School of Global Business, Trade & Transportation; the School of Education; the School of Engineering, Technology & Design; the School of Justice, Public Safety & Law Studies; the School of Science; the School of Continuing Education and Professional Development; the Office of Workforce Education and Partnerships; as well as the Idea Center and MDC Works, a next generation career center.
In coming from the district, he is familiar with a number of faculty members and the Homestead campus. He and Dr. Jacobs spent the last week or so in close coordination and he appreciated the detailed binder she prepared for him. In a matter of good timing, one of their scheduled days together coincided with a major review of the status of the Student Success Center.
“I was able to meet the architects and see what the building will look like when it’s completed.”
Although the center is the main construction project, some other areas of campus such as for the Nursing Program are being renovated/refurbished.
In these early days of transition, his vision is clear. “For me, having students first is the priority. Any person who walks into the college will have the assistance necessary to help them achieve their goals. They can be intimidated with the process in a large institution and I want their experiences to be as seamless as possible.
I want everyone who comes here to be able to fulfill their dream.” Teaching is something he loves and understands it is more than an academic endeavor. “I want to make sure we have the academic programs that meet the needs of the community and of local industry and business. The facility is great, but it starts with the philosophy of the faculty and staff. We have that here and we will build on it.”
The plan for the spring semester is to continue with Phase II procedures which provides for in-person, blended, MDC on-line, and remote learning. “The system is working and this way students can sign up for Spring classes knowing what their options are.”
Dr. Loynaz is looking forward to the continued partnerships within the communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.