If you’re a fan of yard sales to either clear out some items or find
bargains, you can do so and help a worthy cause Saturday, January 30, 2021. Bishop Realty holds an Annual Yard Sale Fundraiser and, “This year we have
decided to help out one of our own realtors who is also a teacher that started his own business this summer during the pandemic. With help from the community, he has provided food, clothes, and school supplies for various
students.”
The young man referred to, Chad Lovitt, in still fairly new in his
position as a Social Science teacher at South Dade Middle School.
The Homestead native, born at James Archer Smith Hospital, left to attend Florida State University and he moved around after graduation. Although he had an interest in education, he didn’t pursue that initially and spent time in the General Management area of major league baseball.
He was with the
Milwaukee Brewers, then the Atlanta Braves. While in college, he’d volunteered all four years at an elementary school and as events transpired, he decided to turn to a new career in education.
His additional career as a licensed realtor gives him another perspective into the community. When the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic began to adversely affect so many around him, he was first drawn into providing help when a friend from South Dade Middle School was concerned about four families who, “were struggling with basic human needs such as food, proper hygiene, and trouble keeping electricity on.” In reaching out to ask for help from the community, the responses received went well beyond what those families needed.
This was the impetus for LOVITT Homes 4 Education and someone familiar with non-profits assisted him with officially establishing the organization. The mission is: “LOVITT Homes 4 Education is organized and operated exclusively for charitable purposes in accordance with Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. More
specifically, LOVITT Homes 4 Education is dedicated to assisting local schools, students, and teachers from low-income families with reducing school
related expenses.”
Although there are multiple areas the organization helps with, a specific goal is to provide two school uniforms for each student in need. Schools are also invited to contact the non-profit if they have a special program they would like to have included. An example is, “Drumsticks and Instruments for Homestead
Middle School.” The school’s music department is lacking music instruments and donors can opt to support that particular effort.
The Fundraising Yard Sale Saturday, January 30th from 8:00 a.m. –12:00 p.m. will be at the Bishop Realty Associates building, 7 N.W. 21st St, Homestead. Items they are especially looking for are toys, clothes, shoes, tools, and
holiday decorations. Donations can be dropped off M-F from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
In a separate measure of commitment to the organization, Lovitt contributes ten percent of any real estate commission he receives.
For more information go to https://lovitthomes4education.com/ or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.