A new Kiwanis club opened this week in Florida City to give community members the opportunity to help kids.
The Kiwanis Club of Florida City inaugural meeting was held on August 23, 2019, at the Events Banquet Hall in Homestead Fl. The club has been formed by Kiwanis Division Lt. Governor Emilia Gugliuzza, to help meet the needs of children in Florida City. Kiwanis International has more than 600,000 members around the world dedicated to volunteer service that helps kids.
“Kiwanis Clubs provide a great opportunity to meet new friends who believe in serving their communities, networking with business professionals and making a significant impact on the community through volunteering,” said Javier Lopez. “Kids need Kiwanis, in our community and in communities around the world, so they can grow up in a world where they are happy, healthy, safe and loved.”
The new Kiwanis Club of Florida City will focus on service projects addressing several community needs, including the establishing of an Aktion Club.
“We understand the changing needs of today’s busy volunteers, and encourage members to give time when they can, whether that’s at a service project or at a meeting," said Javier Lopez, President, Kiwanis Club of Florida City. “We hope that men and women of all ages will join us and help make a difference for children in our community.”
Those interested in membership can call Javier Lopez at (786) 306-3636 or kiwanis.org.
About Kiwanis International Founded in 1915, Kiwanis International is a global organization of clubs and members dedicated to serving the children of the world. Kiwanis and its family of clubs, including Circle K International for university students, Key Club for students age 14–18, Builders Club for students age 11–14, K-Kids for students age 6–12 and Aktion Club for adults living with disabilities, annually dedicate more than 18.5 million service hours to strengthen communities and serve children. The Kiwanis International family comprises nearly 558,000 adult and youth members in 82 countries
