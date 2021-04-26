Beginning Tuesday, April 27, 2021, the Miami-Dade County COVID-19 vaccination site at the Homestead Sports Complex, 1601 SE 28th Avenue, Homestead, FL 33030, will be open 8am until 8pm daily and offer walk-up availability.
No appointment is necessary, but is highly recommended to reduce possible wait time.
The vaccine being offered is the Pfizer vaccine and individuals will be scheduled for their second dose at the time of vaccination.
Please note that individuals must provide identification proving Florida residency. If an individual does not have a valid State of Florida ID or driver’s license, they can also provide a farmworker ID. Otherwise, they will have to provide two of the following documents as proof they live in Florida:
- A deed, mortgage, monthly mortgage statement, mortgage payment booklet or residential rental or lease agreement
- A utility hookup or work order dated within 60 days
- A utility bill, not more than 2 months old
- Mail from a financial institution, including checking, savings or investment account statements, not more than 2 months old
- Mail from a federal, state, county or municipal government agency, not more than 2 months old
To make an appointment or for information on other vaccination sites within Miami-Dade County, please visit www.miamidade.gov/vaccine.
