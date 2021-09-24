There are several major development projects taking place in Florida City.
There is a large road and pipe project involving 344th Street also known as Palm Drive.
A culvert is being installed so that water will continue flow into Biscayne Bay. This means a long pipe is being installed and new roadwork is being installed on top of it. New lanes of traffic are being added to the road so that in some places there will be six lanes and other places five lanes for traffic.
The road and pipe improvements are needed to better manage the flow of water and to alleviate traffic in Florida City.
“Right now we have an open canal and we need to better manage the flow of water there,” said Otis Wallace, mayor of Florida City. And with all the construction going on we are seeing more traffic. We have neglected growth and we need to address it. We need to put in an additional roadway for the large amount of traffic we have and will continue to have in Florida City. The road will also service Homestead.”
Phase One of the project involved about $7 million and the cost was split between Miami Dade County and Florida City.
Phase Two involves a $16.8 economic development grant that originates with the federal government but comes through the State of Florida. Florida City has been awarded this grant.
Also, there is major redevelopment work taking place in the northwest residential area of Florida City. All the roadways, sidewalks, drainage and landscaping is being redone.
Improvements are being made to the lighting there as well.
The neighborhood is bordered by Davis Parkway to the south, Lucy Street to the north, Northwest Fourth Avenue to the east and Northwest Sixth Avenue to the west. The project will cost about $9 million.
“It is time to renovate and upgrade these facilities. This is an older neighborhood, and it needs to be renovated,” said Wallace.
Washington Park will be redone. New playground equipment and new sidewalks will be installed. New landscaping will be put in and buildings will be rebuilt. The cost will be about $900,000.
