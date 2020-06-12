COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites will open on June 16, 2020, at the drive-thru pharmacy window of the following Walmart Neighborhood Market stores located at:
1499 S. Dixie Highway, Homestead, FL 33033
3791 N.W. 167th St., Miami Gardens, FL 33055
14325 SW 268th St., Naranja, FL 33032
The sites are supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics and state and local officials and will test adults who meet CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19. Please note, testing is not available inside Walmart stores.
“Walmart is part of the community, and we are proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing in South Florida during this time,” said Monesia Brown, Walmart Public Affairs Director for Florida. “We are grateful to our pharmacists and associates who are supporting these testing sites, and to Quest Diagnostics and local officials as we work together to open the site and help our community.”
Details regarding the testing site:
- Located at the Walmart Neighborhood Market pharmacy drive-thru window.
- The sites are open Tuesdays and Thursdays weekly from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting.
- Testing is for adults who meet CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19.
- Individuals must be 18 years and older.
- The testing sites will require an appointment through Quest’s MyQuestTM online portal and app, www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com, which will screen and schedule appointments for those individuals that meet medical eligibility for the testing sites.
- Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered test. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not available to those who walk up.
- The sites will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.
- Quest Diagnostics will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and applicable departments of health.
- Any questions regarding testing and appointments, please call Quest’s dedicated COVID-19 line at 866-448-7719, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET
- The sites will be staffed by Walmart pharmacists and associates.
- While individuals who are tested are awaiting results, please follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in your home and community.
