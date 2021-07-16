Employers are aware that entry level employees bring “new blood” into a company or organization. That also means a learning curve of some number of weeks or months and, if, as can happen, the fit isn’t as expected by either party, quick turnover can be the result.
A new program initiated by Monroe County School District (MCSD) is designed to help address this issue. Registration is currently open for Monroe Occupation and Vocational Experiences (MOVE) where high school juniors and seniors will have opportunities for internships.
According to a Press Release from MCSD, “Monroe Occupation and Vocational Experiences (MOVE) is a partnership between the MCSD and community businesses to provide career training for high school juniors and seniors in various fields. Students can choose from several program options, including school based Executive Internships and paid internships with local Corporate Partners.
MOVE school-based Executive Internships will provide students interested in gaining skills and experiences in a school-related occupational area such as Information Technology, Food Services, Maintenance, Transportation, Health Careers, and overall business operations, the ability to attend one class period per day in a school site department. Mentors in each department will guide students through the career exploration experience with hands-on training opportunities.”
Work-study programs have been around for decades and Superintendent Theresa Axford is enthusiastic about matching students to a workplace. “On-the-job training, combined with related instruction will result in the students attaining the occupational and academic mastery to be ready after graduation.”
The internships do count as credit toward graduation and while the student gains on-site experience, corporate partners have the opportunity to assess an individual’s suitability which may later lead to formal employment.
Another aspect of the program is to, “align with the College of the Florida Keys to offer post-secondary Apprenticeship and Certificate programs for students interested in fields such as Construction, HVAC, Electrical, Plumbing, Culinary and more.”
Timelines are:
1) Student and Corporate Partner Registration and Approval until July 31, 2021;
2) The other July 31st deadline is Partner job postings to be entered for students for the 2021-2022 school year;
3) Student Placement - Interviews will take place August 1-11, 2021 with placement of students anticipated to be finalized August 13, 2021; and
4) Students are expected to report to their placement site beginning the second week of Fall semester
To register as either a student or a Corporate Partner, go to https://sites.google.com/keysstudents.net/move/home or contact Sibba Mira, MCSD CTE Coordinator Sibba.Mira@Keysschools.com; (305)293-1400 extension 53389
“Our goal is to match community partners and employers with skilled students who have an interest in gaining meaningful work experience in a career field.”
