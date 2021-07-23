Longtime area residents easily remember the value of having family-owned Mitchell Hardware in the times before big box stores were an option. When word of their closing went around, there were no doubt at least a few nostalgic thoughts.
The span between “then and now” was not long however, as Consolidated Electrical Distributors, Inc., (CED) prepares for a grand opening of their newest store. According to their website, “Founded 1957 Consolidated Electrical Distributors, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest electrical supply distribution networks, with over 700 locations across the U.S.
We distribute just about every piece of equipment that keeps your lights on, your energy flowing, and your lifestyle comfortable. WE are here to help you with all your electrical supply needs.”
They were part of the team that helped bring the huge City Hall construction project to fulfillment and while their primary customers are contractors, they also do retail and express the same commitment to community as did the Mitchell family.
“The CED Homestead team is here to help you with all your electrical supply needs. Our CED team cares about doing a great job for you and your business. We offer great service, price, and knowledge to all our customers, and we hope we can do the same for you.”
Although they have been open several weeks, the festive day will be Thursday, August 5, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., when there will be food, a dunk tank, raffles, competition for prizes, and other fun activities before and after the official ribbon cutting.
Consolidated Electrical Distributors is at 130 Washington Ave, Homestead; Tel: (786) 410-4133; sales@cedhomestead.com and https://www.cedhomestead.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.