Homestead has celebrated an annual February breakfast honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., for many years. Saturday, February 25, 2023, ushers in the first “Black History Celebration in the Park”. The free event in Losner Park will be from 5:00-9:00 p.m., with an array of activities.
Tamara G. from, "Those 2 Girls in the Morning" on 101.5 Lite FM, will host the afternoon into the night while DJ Bo-Weezy provides music along with the fun of karaoke, Black trivia and kids' activities. In the way City festivities have become known, there will also be a gaming area, vendors, and signature drinks as well as food trucks.
The headline entertainment will be the Alicia Olatuja Quintet. Although Olatuja entered the national spotlight in 2013, as the featured soloist with the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir at President Barack Obama's Second Inauguration, her website provides detailed information about her background and subsequent success. She assembled her own jazz based ensemble, recorded her first solo album, Timeless (2014), toured extensively, and in 2019 released a second album, Intuition: From the Minds of Women.
“The album celebrates the achievements of a long list of esteemed female composers, while offering a musical perspective unique to Olatuja. She is joined by Kamau Kenyatta and Ulysses Owens Jr. as producers and the material includes songs of Brenda Russell, Sade, Tracy Chapman, Kate Bush, Angela Bofill and Linda Creed.
Originally from St. Louis, Missouri, Alicia grew up immersed in a wide range of musical styles, including gospel, soul, jazz and classical. These influences have informed her artistic journey and she later graduated with a Masters degree in Classical Voice/Opera from the Manhattan School of Music. After appearing in numerous operatic and musical theater productions she started to perform more regularly in gospel and jazz concerts and worked with such esteemed artists as Chaka Khan, BeBe Winans and Christian McBride.” (https://www.aliciaolatuja.com)
Losner Park is located at 18 N. Krome Avenue, next to the Seminole Theatre.
Recently re-opened after renovation, it draws daily visitors to enjoy age-appropriate play areas for children and landscaping with many local species of plants.
