The City of Homestead and the Homestead Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) have launched three programs designed to help residents and businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City of Homestead CDBG Rent & Utilities Assistance Grant Program (the “Program”) is designed to provide residents who reside within the incorporated City of Homestead with one-time assistance of up to $1,500 for one month’s rent and/or utilities costs in any combination.
The CRA Rent & Utilities Assistance Grant Program will provide eligible residents who reside within the CRA boundaries with a one-time
assistance of up to $1,500 for one month’s rent and utilities costs.
The Small Business Emergency Recovery Grant will assist eligible small businesses with a grant up to $5,000 for COVID relief assistance. Grants in all programs will be made until funds are expended.
CDBG Rent & Utilities Assistance Grant Program
The City of Homestead CDBG Rent & Utilities Assistance Grant Program is designed to provide residents who reside within the incorporated City of Homestead with one-time assistance of up to $1,500 for one month’s rent and/or utilities costs in any combination. Homeowners are eligible to apply to utility assistance only.
To qualify for the program, residents must live within the City of Homestead, have a household income at or below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI) (see chart), and have lost their job or experienced reduced income as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This Program will be subject to funding availability and verification of application.
The City will not issue payments directly to applicants, but rather payments will be sent directly to the landlord and/or the utility provider.
CRA Rental & Utilities Assistance Grant Program
The Homestead CRA COVID-19 Rent & Utilities Assistance Grant Program is designed to provide residents who reside within the CRA boundaries with a one-time assistance of up to $1,500 for one month’s rent and utilities costs.
In order to qualify for the program, residents must live within the Homestead CRA, have a household income at or below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI), be a renter, and have lost their job as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This Program will be subject to funding availability.
The CRA will not issue payments directly to applicants, but rather payments will be sent directly to landlord and/or the utility provider.
CRA Small Business Emergency Recovery Grant
The CRA Small Business Emergency Recovery Grant is available to eligible existing small businesses located within the CRA.
The purpose of this one-time grant is to serve as gap funding until the business owner is able to receive a Small MaBusiness Administration and/or Bridge Loan, Payroll Protection Program funding or funds from other sources.
The CRA will assist eligible small businesses with a grant of up to $5,000 for COVID relief assistance. Priority will first be given to businesses located in historic downtown or the Southwest neighborhood of the CRA. For full eligibility requirements and application, visit www.cityofhomestead.com/COVIDhelp.
