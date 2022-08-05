US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has acquired Deco Truss, primarily a manufacturer and supplier of structural roof and floor trusses to customers in South Florida and the Caribbean.
Founded in 1983, Deco Truss serves framing and building contractors for residential, multi-family and commercial projects. In addition to manufacturing all types of truss systems, Deco Truss also provides lumber, decking and roofing materials, rebar, millwork and doors, fencing supplies, tools, hardware and more to customers.
Deco Truss operates an 8.5-acre manufacturing plant and retail location in Miami and will operate as a unit of US LBM’s Raymond Building Supply, which has locations across South Florida, including a truss manufacturing plant in North Fort Myers.
“Deco Truss has a strong team and is dedicated to manufacturing high-quality products,” said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. “They are an
excellent, complementary addition to our existing operations in Florida and further expand our manufacturing capabilities to supply builders in multiple growing communities across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.”
Deco Truss is US LBM’s fourth acquisition of the year, including Foxworth-Galbraith Lumber Company which closed earlier this week.
US LBM is the largest privately owned, full-line distributor of specialty building materials in the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.