The three NASCAR Next Gen cars on display at Miami’s Bayside Marketplace this week no doubt drew back some of the crowd on Friday, October 21, 2022 to find out more at a Kickoff Event.
The sounds of engines can already be heard here at Homestead-Miami Speedway (HMS) and HMS President Al Garcia and Florida native and NASCAR Cup Series winner Aric Almirola were introduced by Motor Racing Network's (MRN) Alex Hayden. During the rundown of the upcoming three races, he asked about what makes Homestead-Miami special.
“It’s the best 1.5 mile track in NASCAR,” Garcia said. Almirola echoed that, “And I’m not just saying that because I’m here.” He spoke for a few minutes about how the design of the track was favored by many of the drivers.
As exciting as the races are for fans, Garcia listed some of the numerous experiences planned for the weekend with a packed Midway of vendors, art, music, and more. “We have offerings for families as well as the younger crowd who prefers to party.”
“It’s an exciting time to have the NASCAR Play-off back in Homestead,” said Homestead Councilmember Sean Fletcher. “We’re going to keep pushing to bring the Championship race back, too. I represent the 70,000-plus residents of the community and this weekend we’ll raise that number to more than 140,000. We want to welcome everyone.”
For more information go to https://www.homesteadmiamispeedway.com/events/2022-nascar-weekend
