On Tuesday and Wednesday, Homestead Miami Speedway was host to numerous NASCAR Cup teams who came to learn how the Next Gen cars would perform on one of the toughest 1.5 mile tracks on the circuit.
This rare opportunity to gather data both for the upcoming Dixie Vodka 400 and just to experiment with how various setups and changes work on the new car.
Michael McDowell, driver of the #34 Front Row Motorsports Chevrolet told the News Leader that this week’s test ,“Was less about tuning (for the Dixie Vodka 500) than learning more about the new car.”
The new car, dubbed the Nex Gen, was introduced in competition for the first time this season.
Though Ford, Toyota, and Chevrolet have distinctive body styles, the underlying chassis are standardized. Incorporating driver safety improvements the Next Gen car also modernized many components and systems bringing on board improvements seen in modern passenger cars.
Independent rear suspension, rack and pinon steering, a five-speed transaxle mated with a sequential shifter, and 18-inch forged aluminum wheels with a single lug nut as seen in F1 and Indy cars are some of the major component changes.
Carbon fiber bodies and a sealed underbody with wing and diffuser brought both aerodynamic and durability improvements.
The Nest Gen car brought not only mechanical change but also a change in NASCAR racing culture. Rules now require that major parts other than the engines come from designated sole source vendors and that no modifications be made by individual teams.
This approach supports the NASCAR goals of both reducing team costs and enhancing competitiveness.
With 19 different winning drivers from eight different teams through the Bristol race last week it seems that the new car has brought a measure of parity to NASCAR.
There have been systemic problems including fires caused by tire rubber build up around the exhaust pipe, continuing issues with proper indexing and tightening of the single lug nut wheels, and most recently, failure of steering racks at Bristol.
During the first round of the playoff, Stewart Haas driver Kevin Harvick was knocked out early from one race by a fire and lost a chance to compete for a must win at Bristol when a wheel fell off as he left his pit box late in the race.
The fire resulted in a rules change allowing for more fireproofing in the exhaust pipe areas.
Harvick’s teammate, who remains in the playoffs, answered our question about these issues in driver interviews on Tuesday, “The fire problem hopefully is fixed. Fire is every driver’s scariest thing and we had five or six of them. Feel like now we’ve made it to where it’s fixed.”
Daniel Suarez, another driver still in contention for the championship told us,” The Next Gen Car has been pretty good for us….We understand the goods and the bads, what we want is consistency…there have been some issues here and there but at the end of the day it’s a race car. It’s not supposed to be perfect every time. When you push a car that hard, that aggressive things break.”
In summation Track President Al Garcia when asked about his take of the Nex Gen cars debut season told us, “Can’t say alot bad, the proofs in the pudding and there’s been more different winners. There’s more passing and in particular I think the car is more durable.”
