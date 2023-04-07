Eleven people were charged on March 30th for working as unlicensed contractors in Monroe County following a sting operation conducted by the Sheriff's Office, the State Attorney's Office, and the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
• Robert Albert Hibbert, 61, of Vero Beach, Florida, was taken to jail. Hibbert has two prior convictions in 2018 and 2020 for contractor violations. He has an extensive criminal history of conducting unlawful contracting work and stealing in Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania in addition to Florida.
The following defendents were given mandatory notice to appear in court citations:
• Lorvin Yovany Saravia, 31, of Miami
• Fernando Arturo Jaquez Nunez, 33, of Miami
• Maynor Jose Castillo, 32, of Miami
• Luis Perez, 32, of Hialeah
• Joe Gonzalez, 35, of Cutler Bay
• Waldo Pacheco, 43, of Homestead
• Christopher Hernandez, 33, of Florida City
• Cedrick McDermott, 33, of Sunrise
• Melanio Alvarez Pacheco, 46, of Miami
• Dunierky Olivera Estevez, 35, of Homestead
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.