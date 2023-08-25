The Sheriff’s Office, working alongside the Miami-Dade Police Department, Collier County Sheriff’s Office, and the 16th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office, arrested 10 men Tuesday morning following a lengthy investigation into a well-organized and sophisticated marine GPS theft ring that was operating throughout the Keys and South Florida.
The investigation began in May 2023 when the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit and Special Operations Detectives as well as members of the Miami-Dade Police Department Marine Theft Task Force began observing suspect vehicles in Miami in connection to marine thefts in Monroe County. Those observations led to the collection of evidentiary cell phone data. That information subsequently led to 11 arrest warrants and the resolution of multiple marine/GPS theft-related cases in Islamorada.
“I’m happy to announce these thieves are behind bars,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “I want to thank our law enforcement partners, particularly Miami-Dade Police, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, and State Attorney Dennis Ward’s office, for their shared commitment to stopping and prosecuting these cases. Our message: If you commit these crimes in Monroe County, you will end up in jail.”
All 11 suspects, 10 of whom were arrested Tuesday, reside in Miami-Dade County and face a total of 122 charges.
• Juan Felipe Villegas, 19, bond set at $1,085,000
• Lazaro Arturo Gonzalez Munos, 22, total bond set at $1,085,000
• Paul Moises Balbino Crespo, 23, total bond set at $695,000
• Denzel Varona, 18, total bond set at $465,000
• Jonathan Richard Lopez, total bond set at $200,000
• Anthony Manuel Guerra, 23, total bond set at $120,000
• Walfrido William Garcia, 22, total bond set at $50,000
• Carlos Mederos, 45, total bond set at $50,000
• Milton Horney Gonzalez Gil, 53, total bond set at $50,000 remains at large
• Oscar Sahori Medina, 24, total bond set at $50,000
• Alfredo Sanchez, 29, total bond set at $50,000
Total bond for all 11 suspects is $3.9 million.
Cell phone data collected led to the discovery of potential burglary target areas in 17 counties:
• Bay
• Brevard
• Broward
• Collier
• Charlotte
• Duval
• Hillsborough
• Indian River
• Manatee
• Martin
• Miami-Dade
• Monroe
• Palm Beach
• Pasco
• Pinellas
• St. Lucie
• St. Johns
